Feb 23 (Reuters) - Onex Corp:

* ONEX REPORTS FULL YEAR 2017 RESULTS

* ONEX CORP - ON A CONSOLIDATED BASIS FOR Q4, REVENUES INCREASED BY 17% TO $6.3 BILLION COMPARED TO SAME PERIOD OF PRIOR YEAR

* ONEX CORP - NET EARNINGS FOR Q4 OF 2017 WERE $300 MILLION COMPARED TO A LOSS OF $152 MILLION