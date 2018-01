Jan 24 (Reuters) - Oil And Natural Gas Corporation Ltd :

* OIL AND NATURAL GAS CORPORATION LTD - TIES UP $250 MILLION LOAN WITH EXIM BANK OF INDIA TO FUND HPCL ACQUISITION

* OIL AND NATURAL GAS CORPORATION LTD - TIES UP 40 BILLION RUPEES LOAN WITH ICICI BANK TO FUND HPCL ACQUISITION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: