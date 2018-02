Feb 27 (Reuters) - ONLINE BRANDS NORDIC AB:

* PROPOSES TO INCREASE SHARE CAPITAL BY NO MORE THAN SEK 367,442.2 THROUGH NEW ISSUE NOT EXCEEDING 7,348,844 SHARES​

* SUBSCRIPTION PRICE PER SHARE IS SEK 0.40​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)