FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Ono Pharmaceutical enters into license agreement with Bristol-Myers Squibb for Prostaglandin E2 receptor antagonists
Sections
Featured
False paradise? EU is no haven of Net neutrality, say critics
Technology
False paradise? EU is no haven of Net neutrality, say critics
"Congratulations": EU moves to Brexit phase two
World
"Congratulations": EU moves to Brexit phase two
Pakistani top court rejects bid to bar Imran Khan
South Asia
Pakistani top court rejects bid to bar Imran Khan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
December 14, 2017 / 1:59 AM / 2 days ago

BRIEF-Ono Pharmaceutical enters into license agreement with Bristol-Myers Squibb for Prostaglandin E2 receptor antagonists

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 14 (Reuters) - Ono Pharmaceutical Co Ltd

* Says it entered into license agreement with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMS)for Prostaglandin E2 receptor antagonists relating to Immuno-Oncology programs

* Under the terms of this agreement, BMS is granted the rights to develop and commercialize ONO-4578 and other compounds from PGE2 receptor antagonist programs worldwide, except Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, China and Association of South-East Asian Nations (ASEAN)countries

* In accordance with this agreement, ONO receives an upfront payment of $40 million from BMS

* ONO will also receive subsequent clinical, regulatory and sales-based milestone payments, as well as royalties based on sales of the products in the countries where ONO granted BMS the rights for development and commercialization

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/R5ZgX8

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.