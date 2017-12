Dec 5 (Reuters) - Glencore Plc:

* ONTARIO TEACHERS’ PENSION PLAN, GLENCORE CANADA ANNOUNCE FORMATION OF BASECORE METALS LP, A 50:50 JV LIMITED PARTNERSHIP

* ONTARIO TEACHERS’ PENSION PLAN - VALUE OF INITIAL ROYALTY PORTFOLIO CONTRIBUTED TO BASECORE METALS IS ABOUT $300 MILLION

* ONTARIO TEACHERS' PENSION PLAN - GLENCORE AND ONTARIO TEACHERS' WILL EACH HAVE RIGHT TO NOMINATE DIRECTORS TO BASECORE BOARD