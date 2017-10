Oct 2 (Reuters) - ONTEX GROUP NV:

* ONTEX ANNOUNCES INVESTMENT FOR NEW PRODUCTION SITE IN POLAND

* INVESTMENT RELATED TO NEW FACILITY IS ESTIMATED AT THIS STAGE TO AMOUNT TO EUR 40 MILLION

* NEW SITE IS EXPECTED TO START UP BY END OF 2018

* INVESTMENT EXPECTED TO CREATE 170 OR MORE NEW JOBS BY END OF 2020