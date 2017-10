Sept 27 (Reuters) - ONTEX GROUP NV:

* ONTEX ENTERS INTO A NEW CREDIT FACILITIES AGREEMENT

* ‍HAS ENTERED INTO A NEW CREDIT FACILITIES AGREEMENT WITH ITS BANKS FOR AN AMOUNT OF EUR 900 MILLION IN TOTAL.​

* AGREEMENT IS FOR A TERM OF 5 YEARS

* AGREEMENT COMPRISES A TERM LOAN OF EUR 600 MILLION

* AGREEMENT COMPRISES A REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY OF EUR 300 MILLION