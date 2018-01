BRIEF-Ontex FY Revenue 2.35 Billion Euros

Jan 30 (Reuters) - Ontex Group Nv:

* ONTEX 2017 TRADING UPDATE

* SEES FY REVENUE EUR 2.35 BILLION

* SEES Q4 LIKE-FOR-LIKE REVENUE GROWTH OF 7.2%​

* FULL YEAR REVENUE IS EXPECTED TO BE EUR 2.35 BILLION, WITH LFL REVENUE GROWTH OF 5.5%.

* ‍ONTEX BUSINESS EXCLUDING BRAZIL HAD AN ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGIN OF C.12.0% FOR FULL YEAR 2017​

* SAYS IN BRAZILIAN BUSINESS ADJUSTMENT ESTIMATED AT EUR 15 MILLION CHARGED TO REVENUE AND ADJUSTED. EBITDA IN DEC​

* ‍BRAZILIAN BUSINESS: NEGATIVE ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGIN FOR BRAZILIAN BUSINESS IN Q4 2017​

* ‍BRAZILIAN BUSINESS: EBITDA MARGIN OF 3.8% FOR PERIOD MARCH TO DECEMBER 2017​

* ‍ONTEX GROUP ADJUSTED EBITDA FOR FY 2017 IS AN ESTIMATED EUR 266 MILLION​

* SEES ONTEX GROUP ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGIN FOR FY 2017 OF APPROXIMATELY 11.3%​

* ‍SEES Q4 2017 ADJUSTED. EBITDA MARGIN OF 9.1%, WHICH IS BELOW OUTLOOK​

* ‍FOR FULL YEAR 2018, WE EXPECT FURTHER LFL REVENUE GROWTH IN HIGHLY COMPETITIVE MARKETS​

* ‍COMMODITY HEADWINDS AND INCREASED SUPPLY CHAIN COSTS WILL CONTINUE TO NEGATIVELY IMPACT H1 2018​

* ‍COMMODITY HEADWINDS AND INCREASED SUPPLY CHAIN COSTS WILL CONTINUE TO NEGATIVELY IMPACT H1 2018​

* ‍EFFECT OF ACTIONS, INCLUDING BRAZIL, EXPECTED TO BECOME INCREASINGLY VISIBLE IN PROFITABILITY IN H22018​