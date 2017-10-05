BRIEF-Onvia agrees to be acquired by Deltek

Oct 5 (Reuters) - Onvia Inc

* Onvia agrees to be acquired by Deltek

* Onvia - Project Diamond Intermediate Holdings Corp will acquire all of outstanding shares of Onvia common stock for $9.00 per share in an all-cash tender offer​

* Onvia Inc - ‍value of transaction, which was unanimously approved by Onvia’s board of directors, is approximately $70 million​

* Onvia Inc - transaction will be completed through an all-cash tender offer

* Onvia Inc - ‍following transaction, Onvia will become a privately held company and its common shares will no longer be listed on any public market​