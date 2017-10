BRIEF-Onxeo ‍announces preclinical data for combination of AsiDNA™ and belinostat​

Sept 28 (Reuters) - ONXEO SA:

* ‍ANNOUNCES COMPELLING PRECLINICAL DATA IN COMBINATION FOR ITS TWO INNOVATIVE COMPOUNDS, ASIDNA™ AND BELINOSTAT​

* ‍RESULTS DEMONSTRATE VERY STRONG SYNERGISTIC EFFECT BETWEEN ASIDNA, FIRST-IN-CLASS DNA BREAK REPAIR INHIBITOR (DBRI), AND HISTONE DEACETYLASE INHIBITORS (HDACI)​

* ‍POTENTIAL APPLICATION OF ASIDNA™ IN COMBINATION WITH ANY HDACI FULLY COVERED BY KEY WORLDWIDE PATENT APPLICATION​

* PARTICULARLY HIGH SYNERGY FOR COMBINATION OF ITS TWO PROPRIETORY ASSETS, ASIDNA AND BELINOSAT

* HAS PLANNED AN EXTENSIVE PUBLICATION PLAN, STATING AT UPCOMING AACR MEETING IN APRIL 2018​