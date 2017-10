Oct 25 (Reuters) - Ooh Holdings Ltd:

* Expected to record a net profit for 6m2018 compared to a net loss for six months period ended 30 September 2016​

* ‍Group’s net profit for 6m2018 expected to record significant fall of around 80 percent versus 6m2017​

* Expected result for net profit fall in 6m2018​ due to higher license fees paid for advertising spaces in minibus network Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)