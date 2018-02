Feb 9 (Reuters) - Oomitsu Co Ltd

* Says it plans to issue 1.2 million new shares via public offering

* Says it plans to issue 225,000 new shares via private placement, with subscription date on March 22 and payment date on March 23

* Says it plans to raise 1.22 billion yen in total for equipment investment fund and working capital supplement

