BRIEF-Opdivo demonstrates superior 3-yr survival benefit for patients with previously treated advanced RCC

Nov 6 (Reuters) - Bristol-Myers Squibb Co

* Opdivo (nivolumab) demonstrates superior three-year survival benefit for patients with previously treated advanced renal cell carcinoma (RCC)

* ‍Median OS, primary endpoint in this study, for Opdivo was 25.8 months compared to 19.7 months with Everolimus

* Bristol-Myers Squibb - ‍No new safety signals were identified in 3-year OS update, data showed safety profile consistent with 2-year results