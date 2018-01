Jan 29 (Reuters) - Peugeot SA’s Opel:

* SAYS AUTO HALL GROUP TO BE RESPONSIBLE FOR IMPORTING AND SELLING OPEL VEHICLES IN MOROCCO AS OF APRIL, 2018‍​

* SAYS TARGETING A MARKET SHARE OF 5 PERCENT IN MOROCCO BY 2023 WITH ITS NEW PARTNER

* SAYS STAFIM TO START SELLING OPEL VEHICLES IN TUNISIA BY APRIL 2018