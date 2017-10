Aug 3 (Reuters) - Open Text Corp

* Opentext reports fourth quarter and fiscal year 2017 financial results

* Open Text Corp - qtrly ‍total revenue of $664 million, up 37% y/y​

* Open Text Corp - qtrly ‍GAAP-based EPS $0.17​

* Open Text Corp - qtrly ‍non-GAAP-based EPS $0.60​

* Open Text Corp - ‍fiscal 2018 will be first full year of benefit from acquisitions completed over last 12 months​