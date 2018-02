BRIEF-OpenText Qtrly ‍Total Revenue Of $734 Million, Up 35%

Jan 31 (Reuters) - Open Text Corp:

* OPENTEXT REPORTS SECOND QUARTER FISCAL YEAR 2018 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* OPEN TEXT CORP - QTRLY ‍TOTAL REVENUE OF $734 MILLION, UP 35% Y/Y​

* OPEN TEXT CORP - QTRLY GAAP-BASED EPS, DILUTED $0.32‍​

* OPEN TEXT CORP - QTRLY NON-GAAP-BASED EPS, DILUTED $0.76‍​

* OPEN TEXT CORP - INTRODUCING A 2021 ADJUSTED OPERATING MARGIN TARGET RANGE OF 36% TO 40%‍​

* OPEN TEXT CORP - MADHU RANGANATHAN, WILL JOIN OPENTEXT AS EVP AND CFO, EFFECTIVE APRIL 2, 2018‍​

* OPEN TEXT CORP - MADHU RANGANATHAN, WILL JOIN OPENTEXT AS EVP AND CFO, EFFECTIVE APRIL 2, 2018‍​

* OPEN TEXT CORP - JOHN DOOLITTLE WILL CONTINUE AS CFO UNTIL APRIL 2, 2018, AND WILL REMAIN WITH THE COMPANY UNTIL SEPTEMBER 2018