BRIEF-Opera Software sells Surfeasy business to Symantec

Nov 6 (Reuters) - Opera Software Asa:

* ‍to sell its surfeasy business to symantec corporation​‍

* closing of transaction took place simultaneously with entering into of agreement and all conditions for completion have therefore been fulfilled

* ‍transaction values surfeasy to an enterprise value of usd 38.5m​

* ‍purchase price consists of an all cash consideration, of which 85% is paid to opera at closing.

* Remaining 15% will be held in escrow for up to 15 months​

* ‍surfeasy will be excluded from opera’s financials as of 6 november 2017​

* ‍carnegie acted as financial advisor to opera in relation to transaction​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Oslo Newsroom)