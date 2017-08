July 26 (Reuters) - Ophthotech Corp

* Ophthotech expands focus with development for ophthalmic orphan diseases

* Ophthotech Corp says stargardt disease clinical trial planned to start before end of this year

* Ophthotech Corp says focus on multiple orphan programs in retinal diseases and continue age-related retinal programs

* Ophthotech Corp says also announced changes to its wet AMD program for Zimura Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: