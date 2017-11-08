FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Ophthotech Q3 earnings per share $5.25
#Regulatory News
November 8, 2017 / 12:15 PM / Updated 13 hours ago

BRIEF-Ophthotech Q3 earnings per share $5.25

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Ophthotech Corp:

* Ophthotech reports third quarter 2017 financial and operating results

* Q3 earnings per share $5.25

* Q3 earnings per share view $2.67 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Ophthotech Corp - ‍collaboration revenue was $206.7 million for quarter ended September 30, 2017, compared to $1.7 million for same period in 2016​

* Ophthotech Corp - ‍as of September 30, 2017, company had $180.2 million in cash and cash equivalents​

* Ophthotech Corp - ‍expects a 2017 year end cash balance of between $155 million and $165 million​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
