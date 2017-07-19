FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
22 days ago
BRIEF-Opiant Pharmaceuticals reports phase I data for opnt002 in development for the treatment of alcohol use disorder
July 19, 2017 / 11:12 AM / 22 days ago

BRIEF-Opiant Pharmaceuticals reports phase I data for opnt002 in development for the treatment of alcohol use disorder

1 Min Read

July 19 (Reuters) - Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc announces phase i data for opnt002 in development for the treatment of alcohol use disorder

* Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc - also signed an agreement with renaissance to initiate work on product development

* Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc - ‍contract signed with renaissance to advance product development​

* Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc - ‍no safety or tolerability concerns were identified from study​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

