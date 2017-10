Oct 13 (Reuters) - Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc reports fiscal fourth quarter and full year 2017 financial results and provides corporate update

* Q4 revenue $3.75 million versus $300,000

* ‍Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc - appointed David O‘Toole as chief financial officer​

* Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc - qtrly loss per share $0.17‍​