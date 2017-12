Dec 18 (Reuters) - Overseas Private Investment Corp :

* OVERSEAS PRIVATE INVESTMENT CORP - OPIC BOARD APPROVES $400 MILLION IN FINANCING, POLITICAL RISK INSURANCE FOR WIND POWER PROJECT IN UKRAINE

* OPIC - APPROVED UP TO $150 MILLION IN FINANCING ALONG WITH UP TO $250 MILLION IN POLITICAL RISK INSURANCE, REINSURANCE TO EUROCAPE UKRAINE I, LLC Further company coverage: