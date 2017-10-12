BRIEF-Opko Health enters into exclusive agreement with Japan Tobacco to develop and commercialize Rayaldee in Japan

Oct 12 (Reuters) - Opko Health Inc

* Opko Health enters into exclusive agreement with Japan Tobacco to develop and commercialize Rayaldee® in Japan

* Opko Health Inc - ‍Under terms of agreement, JT will make an upfront payment to Opko of $6 million

* Opko Health says unit ‍eirgen Pharma entered into an exclusive agreement with Japan Tobacco for development and commercialization in Japan of Rayaldee​

* Opko Health - As per agrement, co eligible to receive up to additional $31 million in development & regulatory milestones & $75 million in sales based milestones​

* Opko Health Inc - JT will make​ another ‍$6 million payment to co upon initiation of Opko's planned phase 2 study of Rayaldee in U.S. dialysis patients