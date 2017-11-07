FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-OPKO Health submits premarket approval application with FDA for PSA test
#Regulatory News
November 7, 2017 / 1:38 PM / in a day

BRIEF-OPKO Health submits premarket approval application with FDA for PSA test

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 7 (Reuters) - OPKO Health Inc

* OPKO Health submits premarket approval application with FDA for a point-of-care PSA test with the Claros 1 platform

* OPKO Health Inc - ‍filing contains clinical data from company’s 864-patient total psa clinical study​

* OPKO Health Inc - ‍OPKO expects to initiate clinical validation studies and to file a 510(k) application for a Claros 1 testosterone test in 2018​

* OPKO Health - working to add additional tests for vitamin D, infectious diseases, cardiology, women’s health, companion diagnostics to Claros 1 menu​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
