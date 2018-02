Feb 1 (Reuters) - Oppenheimer Holdings Inc:

* REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 EARNINGS AND ANNOUNCES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.61

* Q4 REVENUE ROSE 21 PERCENT TO $265 MILLION

* AUM INCREASED 14.1% TO $28.3 BILLION AT DECEMBER 31, 2017 COMPARED WITH $24.8 BILLION AT DECEMBER 31, 2016

* OPPENHEIMER HOLDINGS- NET INCOME FOR Q4 WAS POSITIVELY IMPACTED BY NET DISCRETE AFTER-TAX BENEFIT OF $9.0 MILLION RELATED TO TCJA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: