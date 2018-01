Jan 15 (Reuters) - Opsens Inc:

* OPSENS REPORTS Q1 2018 RESULTS - RECORD QUARTERLY REVENUES WITH GROWTH IN ALL GEOGRAPHIC REGIONS

* ‍CONSOLIDATED REVENUES REACHED $6,364,000 FOR Q1 2018 COMPARED WITH $3,745,000 FOR SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR​

* QTRLY NET LOSS PER SHARE C$0.01​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: