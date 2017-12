Nov 30 (Reuters) - Optibase Ltd:

* ANNOUNCES THIRD QUARTER RESULTS

* Q3 LOSS PER SHARE $0.01

* QTRLY ‍REVENUES FROM FIXED INCOME REAL ESTATE TOTALED $4.3 MILLION COMPARED TO REVENUES OF $4.1 MILLION FOR Q3 OF 2016​