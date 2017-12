Dec 5 (Reuters) - Optibiotix Health Plc:

* ‍NEIL DAVIDSON CBE WILL BE APPOINTED AS NON- EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN ON 1 JANUARY 2018​

* ‍ADAM REYNOLDS, CURRENT NON-EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN WILL STEP DOWN ON 31 DECEMBER 2017​