* ‍OPTIMIZER INVEST LTD, AVENY LTD AND PIXEL WIZARD LTD HAVE SOLD 2 MLN SHARES IN CATENA MEDIA - CARNEGIE​

* SALE UNDERTAKEN ‍THROUGH AN ACCELERATED BOOKBUILDING TO SWEDISH AND INTERNATIONAL INSTITUTIONAL INVESTORS AT A PRICE OF SEK 80.0 PER SHARE - CARNEGIE​

* ‍CARNEGIE INVESTMENT BANK AB HAS ACTED AS SOLE BOOKRUNNER IN CONNECTION WITH PLACING​