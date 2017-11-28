BRIEF- OPTIMUS GROUP announces IPO on TSE on Dec. 26

Nov 28(Reuters) - OPTIMUS GROUP Co Ltd

* Says its stock will begin trading on the Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE) on Dec. 26, 2017, under the symbol “9268”

* In its initial public offering, the company will offer a total of 1,611,200 common shares, comprised of newly issued 270,600 shares and privately held 1,340,600 shares

* Says the nominal offering price as of filing date of Registration Statement is 1,710 yen per share with total offering amount will be 2.76 billion yen, and the fixed offering price will be announced at later date

* Nomura Securities Co Ltd will be the underwriter for this offer

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/AHe7Xg

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)