BRIEF-Oracle Corp reports Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.52

Sept 15 (Reuters) - Oracle Corp
* Q1 fy18 GAAP eps up 19 pct to $0.52 and non-GAAP eps up 12 pct to $0.62
* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.52
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.60 - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.62
* Q1 revenue $9.2 billion versus I/B/E/S view $9.03 billion
* Qtrly total revenues were up 7 pct from prior year to $9.2 billion
* Oracle Corp qtrly cloud platform as a service (paas) plus infrastructure as a service (iaas) revenues were up 28 pct to $400 million
* Oracle Corp - qtrly cloud software as a service (saas) revenues were up 62 pct to $1.1 billion
* Oracle Corp qtrly hardware revenue $943 million versus $996 million
* Oracle Corp - qtrly total cloud revenues were up 51 pct to $1.5 billion
* Oracle Corp - qtrly non-GAAP operating margin was 41 pct
* Oracle Corp - “in a couple of weeks, we will announce world’s first fully autonomous database cloud service”
* Oracle Corp - board of directors also declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.19 per share of outstanding common stock