BRIEF-Oracle says in Q1 of 2018, management supplemented 2017 restructuring plan to reflect additional actions that co expects to take‍​
#Regulatory News
September 18, 2017 / 9:55 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-Oracle says in Q1 of 2018, management supplemented 2017 restructuring plan to reflect additional actions that co expects to take‍​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 19 (Reuters) - Oracle Corp

* Oracle Corp - in Q1 of fiscal 2018, management supplemented 2017 restructuring plan to reflect additional actions that co expects to take‍​

* Oracle Corp says recorded $124 million of restructuring expenses related to 2017 restructuring plan in first three months of 2018 - SEC filing

* Oracle Corp says expects to incur majority of estimated remaining $475 million expenses under 2017 restructuring plan through 2018-end Source text: [bit.ly/2fw6tkN] Further company coverage:

