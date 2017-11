Nov 22 (Reuters) - ORANGE EGYPT FOR TELECOMMUNICATIONS :

* BOARD APPROVES TO SIGN SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT WITH TELECOM EGYPT ON DISPUTE OVER LOCAL AND INTERNATIOANL CONNECTIVITY, INFRASTRUCTURE SERVICES

* AS PART OF SETTLEMENT WITH TELECOM EGYPT COMPANY TO PAY EGP 72 MILLION Source: (bit.ly/2AlTEFE) Further company coverage: )