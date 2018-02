BRIEF-Orange Polska Q4 Net Loss At 198 Million Zlotys

Feb 20 (Reuters) - ORANGE POLSKA SA:

* SAYS Q4 NET LOSS AT 198 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS LOSS OF 200 MILLION ZLOTYS SEEN IN REUTERS POLL

* SAYS Q4 REVENUE 2.91 BILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 2.91 BILLION ZLOTYS SEEN IN REUTERS POLL

* SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA AT ABOUT 3 BILLION ZLOTYS

* SEES FY 2018 CAPEX IN RANGE OF 2.0-2.2 BILLION ZLOTYS

* WILL NOT RECOMMEND DIVIDEND PAYMENT FOR 2017

* SAYS FY NET LOSS 60 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS LOSS OF 62 MILLION ZLOTYS SEEN IN REUTERS POLL

* SAYS FY REVENUE 11.38 BILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 11.54 BILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO

* SAYS FY OPERATING INCOME 229 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS LOSS OF 1.35 BILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO

* SAYS FY ADJUSTED EBITDA 3.01 BILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 3.16 BILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO