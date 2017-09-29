BRIEF-Orange Sky Golden Harvest Entertainment updates on sale & purchase agreement

Sept 29 (Reuters) - Orange Sky Golden Harvest Entertainment (Holdings) Ltd

* Vendor (unit of Village Roadshow), unit of co, Village Roadshow and co entered into sale & purchase agreement

* Consideration will be funded by proceeds of disposal of City Entertainment Corporation

* In event that completion is on or before 15 October 2017, s$174 million is payable by unit of co

* In event that completion is after 15 October but on or before 30 November, S$176 million is payable by unit of co

* In event that completion is after 30 Nov 2017 but on or before 22 Dec 2017, S$177 million is payable by unit of co Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: