Jan 17 (Reuters) - ORASCOM DEVELOPMENT EGYPT:

* FY NET SALES EGP 1.46 BILLION, UP 87.5 PERCENT YEAR-ON-YEAR

* SAYS WILL CONTINUE TO SEEK OPTIMAL BALANCE SHEET STRUCTURE AND WILL CONTINUE ITS PLANS TO REDUCE, RESTRUCTURE ITS DEBT

* TO REDUCE DEBT BALANCE IN 2018 BY FURTHER EGP 800 MILLION TO EGP 1 BILLION VIA SALE OF NON-CORE ASSETS AND EXCESS CASH FROM OPERATIONS