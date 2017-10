Oct 17 (Reuters) - ORASOLV AB:

* DECIDES ON RIGHTS ISSUE OF SEK 12.5 MILLION​

* ISSUE PRICE IS SEK 0.20 PER SHARE​

* RIGHTS ISSUE INCLUDES NO MORE THAN 62,927,534 SHARES

* SUBSCRIPTION PERIOD RUNS FROM NOV. 1 TO NOV. 22