Feb 27 (Reuters) - ORAVA ASUNTORAHASTO OYJ:

* REG-THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF ORAVA RESIDENTIAL REIT IS INVESTIGATING THE POSSIBILITIES FOR CONVERTING THE COMPANY INTO AN INVESTMENT COMPANY AS AN ALTERNATIVE TO A REIT

* SAYS ‍ARRIVED AT OPINION THAT CURRENT LISTED REIT IS NOT AN IDEAL STRUCTURE FOR FUTURE DEVELOPMENT

* ‍WILL INITIATE NEGOTIATIONS ON MATTER WITH STOCK EXCHANGE, FINANCIAL SUPERVISORY AUTHORITY AND FINANCIERS​