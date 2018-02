Feb 27 (Reuters) - ORAVA ASUNTORAHASTO OYJ:

* Q4 REVENUE EUR ‍3.3​ MILLION VERSUS EUR 3.3 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q4 COMPREHENSIVE LOSS EUR ‍1.9​ MILLION VERSUS LOSS EUR 0.5 MILLION YEAR AGO

‍ESTIMATES THAT ITS EPRA EARNINGS FOR 2018 WILL BE APPROXIMATELY SAME AS IN YEAR 2017​