Oct 24 (Reuters) - Orbital ATK Inc

* Orbital ATK awarded $24 million contract from Lockheed Martin for F-35 composite structures

* Orbital ATK Inc- ‍under terms of three-year contract, Co to produce bullnose and blade seals at facility in Clearfield, Utah​