Sept 27 (Reuters) - Orbital ATK Inc

* Orbital ATK awarded $350 million advanced anti-radar guided missile contract

* Orbital ATK Inc - AARGM is anticipated to achieve initial operational capability on Italian Air Force’s Tornado ECR aircraft in 2018

* Orbital ATK Inc - ‍initial award of $157 million for FRP lot 6 U.S. Navy missiles​

* Orbital ATK Inc - ‍contract also includes an option for FRP lot 7 missiles​