BRIEF-Orbital ATK reports Q2 EPS $1.51

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Orbital Atk Inc

* Orbital ATK announces second quarter 2017 financial results

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $1.56

* Q2 revenue $1.115 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.11 billion

* Q2 earnings per share $1.51

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.43 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Raises 2017 revenue forecast to $4.6-$4.65 billion from $4.55-$4.625 billion

* Sees 2017 adjusted earnings per share $5.95 - $6.25 versus prior forecast of $5.80 - $6.20

* FY2017 earnings per share view $6.05, revenue view $4.61 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Reaffirmed its free cash flow outlook for 2017

* As of July 2, 2017, company's firm backlog was approximately $9.5 billion, up 10 pct compared to a year ago