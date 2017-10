Sept 18 (Reuters) - Orbital ATK Inc

* Orbital ATK-deal with northrop grumman obliges co to abide by “no-shop” restrictions on ability to solicit takeover proposals from third parties

* Orbital ATK -upon termination deal with Northrop Grumman under specified circumstances, co will be required to pay Northrop termination fee of $275 million Source text: (bit.ly/2x7Bwxq)