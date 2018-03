March 6 (Reuters) - Orbite Technologies Inc:

* ORBITE PROVIDES CORPORATE UPDATE

* ORBITE TECHNOLOGIES INC - A JUDGE OF QUÉBEC COURT OF APPEAL RULED IN FAVOUR OF ORBITE, DECLARING THAT ORBITE HAS A RIGHT TO APPEAL FROM JUDGMENT

* ORBITE TECHNOLOGIES - COURT OF APPEAL HAS ACCEPTED TO HEAR CO’S APPEAL ON ACCELERATED BASIS AT FIRST AVAILABLE DATE

* ORBITE TECHNOLOGIES - QUÉBEC COURT'S RULING WAS IN RELATION TO MOTION FILED BY CO ON NOV 16, 2017 AGAINST INSURER ROYAL SUN ALLIANCE