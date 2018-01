Jan 4 (Reuters) - Orbotech Ltd:

* ORBOTECH ANNOUNCES APPOINTMENT OF NEW CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

* ORBOTECH LTD - BOARD HAS NAMED ALON ROZNER AS ORBOTECH‘S NEW CORPORATE VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER, REPLACING RAN BAREKET

* ORBOTECH LTD SAYS RAN BAREKET IS LEAVING COMPANY FOR PERSONAL REASONS

* ORBOTECH LTD - BAREKET WILL REMAIN AVAILABLE TO COMPANY UNTIL FEBRUARY 28, 2018