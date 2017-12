Dec 5 (Reuters) - Orbotech Ltd:

* ORBOTECH RECEIVES MULTI-MILLION DOLLAR ORDER FROM CAREER TECHNOLOGY FOR PATTERN AND SOLDER MASK DIRECT IMAGING SOLUTIONS FOR FLEXIBLE PCB PRODUCTION

* ORBOTECH LTD - MULTI-MILLION DOLLAR ORDER FROM TAIPEI-BASED CAREER TECHNOLOGY (MFG.) CO., LTD. FOR ADVANCED ELECTRONIC DEVICES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: