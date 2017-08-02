FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Orbotech reports Q2 EPS $0.51
Sections
Featured
Weekahead: Liquidity continues to flow in Indian markets
Markets & Economy
Weekahead: Liquidity continues to flow in Indian markets
What to watch for at China's Communist Party Congress
China
What to watch for at China's Communist Party Congress
A documentary for the 'sexpert'
bollywood
A documentary for the 'sexpert'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
August 2, 2017 / 10:18 AM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Orbotech reports Q2 EPS $0.51

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Orbotech Ltd

* Orbotech reports second quarter 2017 results

* Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.67

* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.51

* Q2 revenue $210.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $205.6 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.59 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Expects revenues for second half of 2017 to be in range of $460 million to $480 million

* Sees 2017 H2 revenue range $460 million to $480 million, split about evenly between third and fourth quarters of 2017

* Expects gross margin for second half of 2017 to be in range of 47.0 pct - 47.5 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.