6 days ago
Government flags growth risks, pushes for monetary easing
A correction begins
India make seven changes for Sri Lanka ODIs, Yuvraj dropped
August 8, 2017 / 10:21 AM / 6 days ago

BRIEF-Orbotech wins $40 mln orders from China's CEC Panda

1 Min Read

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Orbotech Ltd

* Orbotech wins $40m orders from China's CEC Panda for new gen 8.6 lcd fab

* Orbotech - ‍has received orders totaling about $40 million from CEC Panda lcd technology for phase one of cec panda's new gen 8.6 fab in chengdu, china​

* Orbotech Ltd - CEC Panda has indicated that it expects to reach a maximum capacity of 60,000 glasses per month in phase one of mass production​

* Orbotech Ltd - ‍deliveries from order expected to begin during Q3 of 2017​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

