Jan 15 (Reuters) - ORCHESTRA PREMAMAN SA:

* DURING THE FIRST NINE MONTHS OF 2017-2018, GROUP POSTED CONSOLIDATED REVENUE OF €469.1M, UP 1.5%

* CURRENT GROSS OPERATING INCOME TARGET THAT THE GROUP HAS SET FOR 2017-2018 IS AROUND 6.5% OF REVENUES‍​ Source text: bit.ly/2B27060 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)