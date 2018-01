Jan 10 (Reuters) - Orchid Island Capital Inc:

* ORCHID ISLAND CAPITAL INC - ‍ESTIMATED GAAP NET LOSS OF $0.12 PER SHARE FOR QUARTER ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2017​

* ORCHID ISLAND CAPITAL INC - ‍ESTIMATED BOOK VALUE PER SHARE AT DECEMBER 31, 2017 OF $8.71​

* ORCHID ISLAND CAPITAL INC - DECLARED ‍JANUARY 2018 MONTHLY DIVIDEND OF $0.11/SHARE​